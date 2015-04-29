(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 29 The South Korean won rose for
the fourth straight session on Wednesday, nearing a six-month
high against the dollar as the greenback weakened after a tepid
U.S. consumer confidence report and on views the Federal Reserve
may raise interest rates more gradually than initially expected.
The won ended onshore trade up 0.1 percent
at 1,068.6 per dollar, the highest level since Oct. 31. On
Tuesday, it closed at 1,070.0.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
slipped 0.2 percent to 2,142.63 points, its fourth consecutive
loss.
Shares in LG Electronics erased early losses to
edge up 0.3 percent after announcing its first-quarter earnings
during afternoon trade.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)