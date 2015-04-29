(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 29 The South Korean won rose for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, nearing a six-month high against the dollar as the greenback weakened after a tepid U.S. consumer confidence report and on views the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more gradually than initially expected.

The won ended onshore trade up 0.1 percent at 1,068.6 per dollar, the highest level since Oct. 31. On Tuesday, it closed at 1,070.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.2 percent to 2,142.63 points, its fourth consecutive loss.

Shares in LG Electronics erased early losses to edge up 0.3 percent after announcing its first-quarter earnings during afternoon trade. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)