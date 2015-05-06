(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 6 South Korean shares posted their
biggest daily loss in near four months on Wednesday as weakness
in global shares and profit-taking took their toll, with
brokerage shares leading losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.3 percent at 2,014.58 points, its lowest close in three
weeks.
It closed at 2,132.23 on Monday. The market was closed on
Tuesday for the Children's Day holiday.
Brokerage shares plunged 8 percent, their largest
daily fall since Jan. 15, 2009.
The won ended local trade down 0.1 percent
at 1,080.0 per dollar, sliding for a third consecutive session.
It closed at 1,079.2 on Monday.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)