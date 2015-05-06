(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 6 South Korean shares posted their biggest daily loss in near four months on Wednesday as weakness in global shares and profit-taking took their toll, with brokerage shares leading losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.3 percent at 2,014.58 points, its lowest close in three weeks.

It closed at 2,132.23 on Monday. The market was closed on Tuesday for the Children's Day holiday.

Brokerage shares plunged 8 percent, their largest daily fall since Jan. 15, 2009.

The won ended local trade down 0.1 percent at 1,080.0 per dollar, sliding for a third consecutive session. It closed at 1,079.2 on Monday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)