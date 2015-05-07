(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 7 The South Korean won posted its biggest daily loss in near two months against the dollar on Thursday after the South Korean finance minister's warnings about the won's strength put additional pressure on the currency already hit by easing risk appetite.

The won ended local trade down 0.9 percent at 1,089.7 per dollar, falling up to 1 percent. The local currency slid for a fourth consecutive session. It closed at 1,080.0 on Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 2,091.0 points after falling as low as 2,067.99, its lowest intraday level in nearly one month. The Kospi closed at 2,104.58 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Michael Perry)