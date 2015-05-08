(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 8 The South Korean won erased early losses to edge up against the dollar on Friday as exporters' demand for settlements further underpinned the local currency.

The won ended domestic trade up 0.1 percent at 1,088.3 per dollar, snapping a four-day losing streak. It closed at 1,089.7 on Thursday.

Early in the session, it fell as low as 1,094.1, its lowest in three weeks. For the week, the won slid 1.5 percent, its sharpest weekly percentage loss since March 13.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.3 percent to 2,085.52 points. During the week, the KOSPI fell 2 percent, its biggest loss since Dec. 12. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)