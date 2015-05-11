(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 11 Seoul stocks rebounded on Monday as investors welcomed China's latest monetary easing to bolster the economy - a major market for South Korean exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,097.38 points, bouncing after falling 2.2 percent over the past three sessions. It closed at 2,085.52 on Friday.

The won ended local trade down 0.3 percent at 1,091.3 per dollar from the previous close at 1,088.3 as uncertainty surrounding Greece's debt talks remained elevated. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)