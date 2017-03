(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 12 The South Korean won declined to a near four-week low against the dollar on Tuesday due to safe-haven demand for the U.S. currency on uncertainties over debt-strapped Greece.

The local currency was quoted at 1,095.8 per dollar at the domestic close, its lowest since April 15. The won was down 0.4 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,091.3.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) pared early losses and remained nearly flat at 2,096.77 points from the previous close at 2,097.38 points. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)