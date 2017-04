(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 13 The South Korean won reversed early gains and slumped to one-month lows on Wednesday on importers' demand for dollars and on suspected intervention by foreign exchange authorities to check the local currency's strength.

The won was quoted at 1,099.7 against the dollar at the domestic close, the lowest since April 14, and was down 0.4 percent from Tuesday's onshore close at 1,095.8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.8 percent to 2,114.16 points, the biggest daily gain in three weeks. It closed at 2,096.77 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)