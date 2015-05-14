(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 14 The South Korean won posted the biggest daily gains in near two months against the dollar as poor U.S. retail sales data was widely seen as easing the case for an early interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The won closed local trade up 0.8 percent to 1,090.5 per dollar from the previous close at 1,099.7.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.3 percent to 2,120.33 points from the previous close at 2,114.16.

Foreign investors were net buyers on the main bourse for the third consecutive sessions. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Michael Perry)