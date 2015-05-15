SEOUL May 15 The South Korean won rose against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Korea held interest rates steady and following upbeat remarks by the central bank governor.

The South Korean won cut earlier losses to close local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,085.7 against the dollar. On a weekly basis, it gained 0.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reversed early gains and fell 0.7 percent to 2,106.5 points after the central bank's rate decision. The KOSPI rose 1 percent this week.

Meanwhile, offshore investors were net buyers on the main bourse for the fourth consecutive session. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)