GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 18 South Korean stocks and the won closed nearly flat on Monday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,113.72 points. It closed at 2,106.50 points on Friday.
The won ended local trade standing at 1,085.6 per dollar, compared to the previous close at 1,085.7. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
GIGABA SAYS REVENUE AUTHORITY HEAD ENJOYS HIS FULL CONFIDENCE