(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 18 South Korean stocks and the won closed nearly flat on Monday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was quoted at 2,113.72 points. It closed at 2,106.50 points on Friday.

The won ended local trade standing at 1,085.6 per dollar, compared to the previous close at 1,085.7. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)