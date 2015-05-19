(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 19 The South Korean won edged down against the dollar on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields sapped appetite for riskier assets in favour of the greenback.

The won closed local trade down 0.2 percent to 1,088.1 per dollar after falling as low as 1,093.0. The local currency closed at 1,085.6 on Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.3 percent at 2,120.85 points.

The Korea exchange said early in the session that the daily price movement band for stocks listed on South Korea's two main exchanges will be doubled to 30 percent up or down from June 15. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)