(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 20 The South Korean won posted its
biggest fall against the dollar in two weeks on Wednesday after
the greenback was bolstered by upbeat U.S. housing data and
steep losses in the euro.
The won closed local trade down 0.7 percent
at 1,096.0 per dollar, compared with the previous close at
1,088.1. The local currency suffered its biggest daily
percentage fall since May 7.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.9 percent at 2,139.54 points, its highest closing level
since April 29. The KOSPI gained for a third straight session,
underpinned by brokerage and pharmaceutical shares. It closed
at 2,120.85 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)