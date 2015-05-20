(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 20 The South Korean won posted its biggest fall against the dollar in two weeks on Wednesday after the greenback was bolstered by upbeat U.S. housing data and steep losses in the euro.

The won closed local trade down 0.7 percent at 1,096.0 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,088.1. The local currency suffered its biggest daily percentage fall since May 7.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 2,139.54 points, its highest closing level since April 29. The KOSPI gained for a third straight session, underpinned by brokerage and pharmaceutical shares. It closed at 2,120.85 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)