SEOUL May 21 Seoul shares posted their biggest daily fall in two weeks on Thursday as investors took profits after the benchmark index reached a three-week high in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.8 percent at 2,122.81 points. The fall was the sharpest loss since May 6 and snapped a three-day winning streak. On Wednesday, it closed at 2,139.54, the highest closing since April 29.

The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.2 percent at 1,094.0 per dollar from the previous close at 1,096.0. The local currency rebounded after falling 1 percent combined over the past two days. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)