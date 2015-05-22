(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 22 South Korean shares rallied on
Friday as another set of tepid U.S. economic data virtually put
paid to any lingering chance of Federal Reserve starting its
rate-tightening cycle as early as in June.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.1 percent at 2,146.10 points, the sharpest daily gain in a
month. It gained 1.9 percent on a weekly basis, the biggest
since April 17.
The South Korean won closed local trade up
0.4 percent at 1,090.1 against the dollar from the previous
close at 1,094.0, but the won fell 0.4 percent on the week.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)