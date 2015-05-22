(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 22 South Korean shares rallied on Friday as another set of tepid U.S. economic data virtually put paid to any lingering chance of Federal Reserve starting its rate-tightening cycle as early as in June.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.1 percent at 2,146.10 points, the sharpest daily gain in a month. It gained 1.9 percent on a weekly basis, the biggest since April 17.

The South Korean won closed local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,090.1 against the dollar from the previous close at 1,094.0, but the won fell 0.4 percent on the week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)