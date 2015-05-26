(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 26 The South Korean won posted its
biggest fall against the dollar in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, as
the greenback was broadly stronger after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's comments last week on the timing of U.S. rate
increases.
The won closed local trade down 1.0 percent
at 1,101.0 per dollar after falling as low as 1,101.4, its
lowest level since April 14. The local currency suffered its
biggest daily percentage fall since March 9.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.1 percent at 2,143.50 points from the previous close at
2,146.10.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)