(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 26 The South Korean won posted its biggest fall against the dollar in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, as the greenback was broadly stronger after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments last week on the timing of U.S. rate increases.

The won closed local trade down 1.0 percent at 1,101.0 per dollar after falling as low as 1,101.4, its lowest level since April 14. The local currency suffered its biggest daily percentage fall since March 9.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,143.50 points from the previous close at 2,146.10. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)