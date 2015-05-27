(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL May 27 South Korean shares posted their
biggest daily loss in nearly five months on Wednesday as
investors backed off emerging markets after robust U.S. data
made a Federal Reserve rate hike more likely this year.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.7 percent at 2,107.50 points, its lowest close since May
15. The KOSPI suffered its biggest daily percentage fall since
Jan. 6. It closed at 2,143.50 on Tuesday.
Foreign investors snapped a 10-day buying streak, selling a
net 223 billion won ($201.72 million) worth of shares on
Wednesday, preliminary exchange data showed.
The won closed local trade down 0.4 percent
at 1,105.5 per dollar after falling as low as 1,109.3, its
lowest intraday level since March 31.
