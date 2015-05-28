(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL May 28 South Korean shares edged up on Thursday, led by relief on hopes of a deal for Greece that would prevent a potential debt default.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,117.77 points, recovering slightly after falling 1.7 percent on Wednesday.

The won closed local trade nearly flat at 1,105.8 per dollar. It finished at 1,105.5 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)