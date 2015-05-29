(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, MAY 29 The South Korean won slid against the dollar on Friday as investors feared the weaker yen would weigh further on already weak exports, raising the possibility of smoothing operations by foreign exchange authorities.

The won ended local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,108.2 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,105.8.

On a monthly basis, the local currency was down 3.2 percent, posting the sharpest losses since November. It shed 1.6 percent this week, the biggest weekly losses in 11 weeks.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.2 percent at 2,114.80 points. During the month, the KOSPI fell 0.6 percent, snapping a fourth consecutive monthly gaining streak. It was down 1.5 percent this week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)