SEOUL, June 1 South Korean shares skidded to
three-week lows on Monday as Greece's debt problems and weak
local exports cooled appetite for riskier assets, while
tourism-related stocks fell on worries about Middle East
Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.6 percent at 2,107.50 points, the lowest close since May
12. It finished at 2,114.80 on Friday.
The won closed local trade down 0.2 percent
at 1,110.2 against the dollar after sliding as low as 1,114.7,
the weakest intraday level since March 23.
