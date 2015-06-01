(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 1 South Korean shares skidded to three-week lows on Monday as Greece's debt problems and weak local exports cooled appetite for riskier assets, while tourism-related stocks fell on worries about Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,107.50 points, the lowest close since May 12. It finished at 2,114.80 on Friday.

The won closed local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,110.2 against the dollar after sliding as low as 1,114.7, the weakest intraday level since March 23. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)