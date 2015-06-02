(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 2 South Korean shares closed at their lowest level in nearly eight weeks on Tuesday as exporters were hit by concerns that the weak yen is undercutting their price competitiveness against Japanese rivals.

Investors were also concerned after the South Korean government reported the country's first two deaths from an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) that has infected 25 people in two weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.1 percent at 2,078.64 points, the lowest close since April 9.

Hyundai Motor Co shares slid 10 percent to their lowest levels in nearly five years after it reported a sharp drop in sales.

The won closed local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,112.4 to the dollar after falling as low as 1,116.9, the weakest intraday level since March 23. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)