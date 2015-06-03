(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 3 The South Korean won posted
its biggest daily gain against the dollar in three weeks on
Wednesday as the greenback broadly fell on hopes of progress in
Greek debt talks and after a jump in European bond yields.
Meanwhile, investors were wary of intervention by foreign
exchange authorities to trim the local currency's appreciation
to the yen.
The won closed local trade down 0.7 percent at
1,104.7 to the dollar, posting its best daily percentage gain
since May 14. It snapped a six-day losing streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) erased
early gains to fall 0.7 percent to 2,063.16 points, the lowest
close since April 9. It closed at 2,078.64 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)