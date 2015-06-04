(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 4 The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Thursday as investors worried that foreign exchange authorities would intervene to trim the local currency's gains on the yen.

The won ended local trade down 0.8 percent at 1,113.9 against the dollar, marking the sharpest daily percentage loss since May 26.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.5 percent to 2,072.86 points, breaking a three-day losing streak. It closed at 2,063.16 on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd supported the main bourse, up 5 percent at 1,337,000, posting the biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 27, 2014. The market heavyweight rose after saying on Wednesday it had no plan to merge with Samsung SDS Co Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co snapped a three-day losing streak, rising 2.6 percent to 139,000 from a near 5-year closing low in the previous session. The company dropped 14.7 percent over past three days. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)