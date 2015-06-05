(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 5 The South Korean shares closed lower on Friday as growing concern over the country's outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) sapped risk appetites.

There have been four deaths and 41 cases in South Korea, the most infections outside the Middle East.

Lingering uncertainties over a Greek aid deal with creditors also made investors cautious.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,068.10 points. On a weekly basis, it fell 2.2 percent, the sharpest such loss since mid-December.

Samsung C&T Corp closed up 9.5 percent to 76,100 won, its highest close since Nov. 12. It gained for a second straight session as a major investor's opposition to Cheil Industries Inc's $8 billion takeover offer sparked hopes for improved terms.

On the currency market, the won ended local trade up 0.3 percent at 1,111.1 per dollar from the previous close at 1,113.9. The local currency slipped 0.3 percent this week, falling for a third consecutive week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)