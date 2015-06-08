GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
SEOUL, June 8 The South Korean won on Monday suffered its biggest daily loss in nearly three months against the dollar after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates as early as September.
The won ended local trade down 1.1 percent at 1,123.3 to the dollar, its sharpest daily percentage loss since March 9.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to 2,065.19 points. It closed at 2,068.10 on Friday. The KOSPI fell to a low of 2,056.50 early in the session, the lowest level in nearly 2 months.
Cheil Industries Inc and Samsung C&T Corp fell 6.9 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, as some investors took profit from recent gains following the announced takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 28 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co Ltd on Tuesday said that it had fallen behind with some loan repayments but denied media reports that its chairman had misappropriated company funds or that the firm had issued forged invoices.