SEOUL, June 8 The South Korean won on Monday suffered its biggest daily loss in nearly three months against the dollar after robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates as early as September.

The won ended local trade down 1.1 percent at 1,123.3 to the dollar, its sharpest daily percentage loss since March 9.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to 2,065.19 points. It closed at 2,068.10 on Friday. The KOSPI fell to a low of 2,056.50 early in the session, the lowest level in nearly 2 months.

Cheil Industries Inc and Samsung C&T Corp fell 6.9 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively, as some investors took profit from recent gains following the announced takeover bid for Samsung C&T Corp. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)