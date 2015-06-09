(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 9 South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Tuesday amid caution about the market's near-term direction ahead of global index complier MSCI's decision on China shares, which could influence fund flows on the Seoul stock markets.

MSCI is due to decide whether to include China 'A' shares in its Emerging Markets Index.

The Bank of Korea is also due to review policy at a meeting on Thursday. The outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in the country is widely seen as intensifying pressure on it to cut interest rates.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,064.03 points from the previous close at 2,065.19.

The won ended local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,118.9 against the dollar. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)