(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 10 The South Korean won had its biggest daily gain in nearly three months against the dollar, tracking the yen's rise after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the yen was not likely to weaken much further on a real effective exchange rate basis.

The won ended local trade up 1.0 percent at 1,108.2 to the dollar, its sharpest one-day rise since March 19.

Early Wednesday, the won fell to as low as 1,222.5 but the losses were erased after Kuroda's comments.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.6 percent at 2,051.32 points, the lowest closing level since April 7. It had closed at 2,064.03 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)