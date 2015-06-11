GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares retreat from nearly 2-year peak, dollar firms
* Sterling pressured as British PM May formally files for Brexit
SEOUL, June 11 The South Korean won pared early losses and held steady against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news conference following a rate cut by the central bank.
The won closed local trade at 1,108.8, barely changed from the previous close at 1,108.2. The local currency fell as much as 0.6 percent to 1,114.8 right after the BOK slashed borrowing costs.
"The won erased early losses on expectations there'll no more rate cuts," said Park Yuna, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,056.61 points from the previous close at 2,051.32. The KOSPI snapped a four-day losing streak. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
TAIPEI, March 30 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday tracking Asian shares, weighed down mostly by automobile and plastics subindexes. Earlier in the day, Asian shares edged up to their highest in near two years before losing some of those early gains, while the dollar benefited from waning expectations that the European Central Bank was poised to end its easy policy. As of 0402 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 0.19 percent at 9,837.12, after closing do