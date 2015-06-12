GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
SEOUL, June 12 The South Korean won extended falls against the dollar on Friday as investors shunned riskier assets after a setback in Greece's debt talks and as foreigners sold local equities.
The won ended local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,114.7 per dollar from the previous close at 1,108.8. On a weekly basis, it was down 0.3 percent, falling for a fourth straight week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.2 percent at 2,052.17 points. For the week, it lost 0.8 percent, sliding for a third consecutive week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
SHANGHAI, April 5 China stocks jumped on Wednesday, the first trading day after a holiday break, as investors cheered Beijing's decision to launch a huge new economic zone in Hebei province, with shares of more than 30 related companies surging the daily limit of 10 percent.