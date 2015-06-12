(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 12 The South Korean won extended falls against the dollar on Friday as investors shunned riskier assets after a setback in Greece's debt talks and as foreigners sold local equities.

The won ended local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,114.7 per dollar from the previous close at 1,108.8. On a weekly basis, it was down 0.3 percent, falling for a fourth straight week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.2 percent at 2,052.17 points. For the week, it lost 0.8 percent, sliding for a third consecutive week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)