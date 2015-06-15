(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 15 South Korean shares closed near
10-week lows on Monday as investors shunned riskier assets on
fears that Greece could default following a breakdown in talks
with creditors.
Investors were also cautious ahead of this week's Federal
Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.5 percent at 2,042.32 points, the lowest close since
April 2.
Offshore investors snapped a five-day selling streak,
purchasing a net 122.5 billion won($109.64 million) worth of
shares on Monday, preliminary exchange data showed.
The market reaction to a doubling of the KOSPI's daily price
band to 30 percent was muted on the first day of the new policy.
Only two shares issued in the main bourse closed up 30 percent.
On the currency market, the won ended
local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,117.3 per dollar, falling for
a third straight session.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)