SEOUL, June 15 South Korean shares closed near 10-week lows on Monday as investors shunned riskier assets on fears that Greece could default following a breakdown in talks with creditors.

Investors were also cautious ahead of this week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.5 percent at 2,042.32 points, the lowest close since April 2.

Offshore investors snapped a five-day selling streak, purchasing a net 122.5 billion won($109.64 million) worth of shares on Monday, preliminary exchange data showed.

The market reaction to a doubling of the KOSPI's daily price band to 30 percent was muted on the first day of the new policy. Only two shares issued in the main bourse closed up 30 percent.

On the currency market, the won ended local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,117.3 per dollar, falling for a third straight session. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)