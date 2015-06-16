(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 16 South Korean shares closed around 11-week lows on Tuesday as fears of Greece defaulting on its debt hurt sentiment.

The outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in South Korea, the largest outside of Saudi Arabia, also kept investors off riskier assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.7 percent at 2,028.72 points, the lowest close since April 1. Early in the session, the KOSPI lost as much as 1.7 percent to 2,008.46 points, its lowest intraday level since March 17.

In the currency market, the won ended local trade down 0.1 percent at 1,118.6 against the dollar, falling for a fourth straight session. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)