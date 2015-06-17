(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 17 South Korean shares edged up and
broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday as institutions
turned net buyers late in the session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.3 percent at 2,034.86 points, rebounding from a 11-week
closing low of 2,028.72 on Tuesday.
Institutions and retail investors purchased a net 90.5
billion won ($80.99 million) and 64.8 billion won, respectively,
of KOSPI shares. Foreigners were net sellers of 151.7 billion
won of shares, preliminary data showed.
In the currency market, the won stood at
1,117.9 against the dollar, barely changed from the previous
close of 1,118.6.
($1 = 1,117.4600 won)
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)