SEOUL, June 17 South Korean shares edged up and broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday as institutions turned net buyers late in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.3 percent at 2,034.86 points, rebounding from a 11-week closing low of 2,028.72 on Tuesday.

Institutions and retail investors purchased a net 90.5 billion won ($80.99 million) and 64.8 billion won, respectively, of KOSPI shares. Foreigners were net sellers of 151.7 billion won of shares, preliminary data showed.

In the currency market, the won stood at 1,117.9 against the dollar, barely changed from the previous close of 1,118.6. ($1 = 1,117.4600 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)