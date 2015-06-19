(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 19 The South Korean won erased early gains and stood flat against the dollar on Friday, tracking the weakening Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan's decision to hold policy steady.

The won was pulled down also by Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan saying that the economy faces growing internal and external uncertainties, citing the negative impact on consumer spending and service industries from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

The won ended local trade at 1,107.1, unchanged from the previous close. The won touched as high as 1,099.9, the highest level since May 26. On a weekly basis, it was up 0.7 percent, snapping a four-week losing streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.3 percent at 2,046.96 points, rising for a third day. For the week, it lost 0.3 percent, sliding for a fourth straight week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)