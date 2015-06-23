(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 23 South Korean shares posted their sharpest gain in two months on hopes that Greece's new budget proposals will be enough to avert a debt default and seal a reform deal with creditors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.3 percent at 2,081.20 points, its fastest daily percentage gain since April 23. The KOSPI has gained for a fifth consecutive session.

LG Display Co Ltd lost 4.7 percent to 25,250 won, its lowest closing level since March 14, 2014, on worries of slow earnings due to declining prices of display panels.

The won ended local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,104.6 to the dollar. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)