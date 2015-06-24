(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, June 24 The South Korean won slid
to a one-week low on Wednesday, as the dollar rose as investors
saw increased prospects of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate
hike this year.
The won closed local trade down 0.3
percent at 1,108.4 to the dollar from the previous close at
1,104.6. The local currency touched as low as 1,110.7, its
weakest since June 18.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
at 2,085.53 points, barely changed from the previous close at
2,081.20 points.
Foreign investors broke a six-day selling streak, by buying
a net 63.3 billion won ($57.11 million) worth of KOSPI shares on
Wednesday, preliminary data showed.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)