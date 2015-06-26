(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 26 The South Korean won slid for a fourth straight session against the dollar on Friday as yet another failure by Greece to reach a deal with its foreign creditors dented appetite for riskier assets.

The won ended local trade down 0.6 percent to 1,116.9 from the previous close at 1,110.0. The local currency touched a morning low of 1,117.3, the weakest level since June 17. For the week, the won lost 0.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,090.26 points. On a weekly basis, it gained 2.1 percent, the biggest weekly rise since April 17 and snapping a four straight weeks of losses. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)