SEOUL, June 29 South Korean shares posted the
sharpest daily percentage fall in a month on Monday as Greece
careened to the brink of defaulting on its debt after the latest
round of talks with its foreign lenders failed.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
at 2,060.49 points, down 1.4 percent, the biggest daily
percentage loss since May 27.
The sub-index for brokerages underperformed the
broad market, losing 5.8 percent. All 21 issues in the sector
declined, with SK Securities Co Ltd and Samsung
Securities Co Ltd falling 8.8 percent and 7.5
percent, respectively.
The won ended local trade down 0.8 percent to
1,125.3 against the dollar, sliding for a fifth straight
session. The local currency touched a morning low of 1,127.9,
the weakest level since March 18.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)