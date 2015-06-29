(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 29 South Korean shares posted the sharpest daily percentage fall in a month on Monday as Greece careened to the brink of defaulting on its debt after the latest round of talks with its foreign lenders failed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,060.49 points, down 1.4 percent, the biggest daily percentage loss since May 27.

The sub-index for brokerages underperformed the broad market, losing 5.8 percent. All 21 issues in the sector declined, with SK Securities Co Ltd and Samsung Securities Co Ltd falling 8.8 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

The won ended local trade down 0.8 percent to 1,125.3 against the dollar, sliding for a fifth straight session. The local currency touched a morning low of 1,127.9, the weakest level since March 18. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)