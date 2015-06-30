(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 30 South Korean shares closed higher and the won rose per dollar on Tuesday, steadying after an adverse reaction in the previous session to the prospect of a Greek debt default, which caused the biggest stock market loss in a month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,074.20 from the previous close of 2,060.49.

The won extended its gains to the dollar in afternoon trade on domestic exporters' demand for month-end settlements. The local currency was up 0.9 percent at 1,115.5 against the dollar, breaking a five-straight-session losing streak. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)