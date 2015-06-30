S.Korean won, shares end stronger on upbeat March exports data
SEOUL, April 3 The South Korean won ended higher on Monday with sentiment lifted by news of strong exports in March and on the dollar's continuing weakness.
SEOUL, June 30 South Korean shares closed higher and the won rose per dollar on Tuesday, steadying after an adverse reaction in the previous session to the prospect of a Greek debt default, which caused the biggest stock market loss in a month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,074.20 from the previous close of 2,060.49.
The won extended its gains to the dollar in afternoon trade on domestic exporters' demand for month-end settlements. The local currency was up 0.9 percent at 1,115.5 against the dollar, breaking a five-straight-session losing streak. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong stocks edged up on Monday morning, on track to break a two-day run of losses, with infrastructure-related stocks surging after Beijing announced plans to set up a special economic zone in the heavily polluted province of Hebei.