SEOUL, July 1 The South Korean won closed lower to the dollar on Wednesday in reaction to a cautious mood after Greece became the first developed economy to default on its loan with the International Monetary Fund.

The won finished local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,117.5 per dollar, cutting early losses on domestic exporters' demand for settlements and foreign buying in local shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.1 percent at 2,097.89, its highest close since June 1. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)