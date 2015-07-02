(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 2 The South Korean won slid as the dollar was broadly stronger on solid economic United States data overnight and expectations that U.S jobs data due later on Thursday will be firm.

The local currency was also weighed down after Bank of Korea data, released before the markets opened, showed that South Korea's current account surplus fell to the smallest in eight months in May as exports shrank.

The won finished local trade down 0.7 percent at 1,125.0 per dollar from the previous close at 1,117.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.5 percent at 2,107.33 points, the highest close since May 29. Interday, it touched 2,110.81, the highest point since June 1. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)