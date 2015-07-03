(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 3 The South Korean won edged up against the dollar on Friday after a mixed U.S. jobs report lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

The won ended local trade up 0.2 percent to 1,123.0 from the previous close at 1,125.0. On a weekly basis, it was down 0.5 percent, falling for a second straight week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to 2,104.41 points, breaking a three-day winning spree. For the week, the index gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)