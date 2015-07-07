(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 7 South Korean shares slid to a three-week low and the won also fell on Tuesday as investors looked to an emergency euro zone summit on Greece later in the day for clues on whether Athens can avert crashing out of the euro single currency.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.7 percent at 2,040.29 points after a choppy session. It fell as low as 2,028.98, the weakest since June 17.

Pharmaceutical shares tumbled 13.2 percent to 8,597.46 points, their biggest daily percentage loss since Sept. 12, 2001.

LG Display Co Ltd gained 4.1 percent, rebounding from its lowest level in more than a year.

The won ended local trade down 0.3 percent to 1,130.2 against the dollar after falling as low as 1,131.7, the lowest since March 17. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)