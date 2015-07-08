(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 8 South Korean shares fell 1 percent on Wednesday, marking their fourth consecutive losing session, led by heavy foreign sales on further selloff in China's stock markets and anxiety over the Greek debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 1.18 percent to end at 2,016.21. The index has fallen 4.3 percent over the four sessions, the sharpest four-session percentage loss since June 25, 2013.

Foreign investors sold a net 399.1 billion won ($351.1 million) worth of shares on the main board, marking the biggest daily net sales, and helping push the won down 0.6 percent to end local trade at 1,136.7 per dollar. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)