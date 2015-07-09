Ford forecasts drop in Q1 and 2017 profit due to higher costs
March 23 Ford Motors on Thursday said it expects its 2017 adjusted pretax profit be lower than a year earlier due to investments in ventures including self-driving cars.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares erased early losses and closed higher on Thursday after Chinese stocks temporarily stemmed their dramatic slide, helped by a flurry of emergency support steps from Beijing.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,027.81 points, breaking a four-day losing streak. It fell as low as 1,983.78 early in the session, the weakest level since March 16.
Foreigners offloaded a net 348.2 billion won ($307.43 million) worth of shares on the main bourse, selling for a fifth straight session.
The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.3 percent at 1,133.9 per dollar, from the previous close at 1,136.7, snapping three-straight days of losses. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
March 23 Ford Motors on Thursday said it expects its 2017 adjusted pretax profit be lower than a year earlier due to investments in ventures including self-driving cars.
U.S. STOCK INDEX FUTURES TURN LOWER, DOW JONES FUTURES DOWN ABOUT 0.1 PCT, S&P, NASDAQ FUTURES FLAT