(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares erased early losses and closed higher on Thursday after Chinese stocks temporarily stemmed their dramatic slide, helped by a flurry of emergency support steps from Beijing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,027.81 points, breaking a four-day losing streak. It fell as low as 1,983.78 early in the session, the weakest level since March 16.

Foreigners offloaded a net 348.2 billion won ($307.43 million) worth of shares on the main bourse, selling for a fifth straight session.

The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.3 percent at 1,133.9 per dollar, from the previous close at 1,136.7, snapping three-straight days of losses. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)