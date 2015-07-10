(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 10 South Korean shares and the won closed higher on Friday on hopes Greece could reach a deal with its creditors after its new reform proposals and as Chinese shares extended gains following Thursday's bounce.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,031.17 points. On a weekly basis, it lost 3.5 percent, marking its sharpest weekly percentage loss since June 21, 2013.

Offshore investors were net sellers for a sixth consecutive session. They have offloaded a net 1.219 trillion won ($1.08 billion) worth of KOSPI shares during the six days, preliminary data showed.

The won ended local trade up 0.4 percent to 1,129.7 against the dollar. It shed 0.6 percent for the week, falling for a third straight week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)