(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 13 Seoul shares posted their biggest gains in nearly three months on Monday, helped by another strong bounce in China's stock markets and on hopes that Greece and its creditors would eventually reach a deal.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.5 percent at 2,061.52 points, marking its sharpest daily percentage rise since March 17.

Offshore investors snapped a six-day selling spree, buying a net 6.1 billion won($5.40 million) worth of KOSPI shares, preliminary data showed.

The won closed local trade at 1,130.6 per dollar, barely changed from the previous close at 1,129.7. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)