SEOUL, July 14 The South Korean won slid to a 2-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as Greece's deal with its creditors allowed markets to refocus attention on expectations the U.S. will raise interest rates later this year.

The won closed local trade down 1.1 percent to 1,142.6 against the dollar, the lowest level since July 10, 2013. The percentage drop was the biggest since June 8.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which rose the previous three days, slipped 0.1 percent to 2,059.23 points, from Monday's close of 2,061.52. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)