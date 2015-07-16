(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 16 The South Korean won slid to a near two-year low against the dollar on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen increased expectations of a U.S. rate hike this year.

The won closed local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,143.6 against the dollar after falling to 1,150.4, the weakest since July 8, 2013.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.7 percent at 2,087.89 points, marking its highest close in two weeks, bolstered by a rise by market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Samsung Electronics gained 3.8 percent to 1,282,000 won, its strongest close since July 3. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)