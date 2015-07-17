(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 17 The South Korean won edged up against the dollar on Friday, snapping a four-day losing spree, as renewed funding for debt-laden Greece aroused risk sentiment while exporters bought the currency to settle international contracts.

The won ended local trade 0.2 percent higher at 1,147.5 per dollar. On a weekly basis, it lost 1.6 percent, the sharpest weekly percentage loss since May 29. The won fell for a fourth straight week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,076.79. On a weekly basis, it gained 2.2 percent, marking its biggest weekly percentage gain in three months.

Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc slid 10.4 percent and 7.7 percent, respectively, after Samsung C&T's shareholders approved an $8 billion all-stock takeover offer from sister firm Cheil Industries. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)