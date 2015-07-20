(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 20 The South Korean won slipped to a two-year low against the dollar on Monday as solid U.S. inflation and housing data strengthened expectations the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this year.

The won ended local trade 0.4 percent lower at 1,152.1 to the dollar. The won fell as low as 1,153.6 during the session, its weakest since June 26, 2013.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.2 percent at 2,073.31 points, in line with sluggish Asian shares. It closed at 2,076.79 on Friday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)