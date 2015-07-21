(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, July 21 The South Korean won fell to a fresh two-year low against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday, after a top Federal Reserve official added to expectations that U.S. interest rates could be raised as early as September.

The won ended local trade down 0.5 percent at 1,158.3 against the dollar after touching a low of 1,159.9, the weakest since June 25, 2013.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.5 percent to 2,083.63 points, helped by gains for car makers.

Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd closed up 7.3 percent, marking its sharpest daily percentage gain since Aug. 23, 2011. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)